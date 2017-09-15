FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 15, 2017.
#Domestic News
September 15, 2017 / 2:03 PM / in a month

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 15, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 15
    1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
    2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.         


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,560-0,674  0,555-0,663 0,550-0,604 0,550-0,620       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,760     0,765     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,340     1,350
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        628       628        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           658       658   1,060-1,065  1,060-1,065
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,400     1,400   2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
    Castor oil commercial          0,960     0,962   1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
    Castor oil BSS                 0,970     0,972   1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,250-1,255        1,255-1,260 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,270-1,275        1,275-1,280        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,290-1,295        1,295-1,300        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,430             1,440             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,115-1,120        1,115-1,120       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,120-1,125        1,120-1,125        
    Palm olein                       0,975-0,980        0,970-0,975       
    Sesame oil                       2,445-2,450        2,445-2,450        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,420-2,425        2,420-2,425       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,580-1,585        1,580-1,585        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,600-1,605        1,600-1,605         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,000-18,100       17,800-17,900
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.