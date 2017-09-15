Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 15, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 15 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,560-0,674 0,555-0,663 0,550-0,604 0,550-0,620 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,765 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 658 658 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,960 0,962 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 0,970 0,972 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,290-1,295 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,420-2,425 2,420-2,425 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Castor oil BSS 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,000-18,100 17,800-17,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.