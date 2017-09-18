FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 18, 2017.
#Domestic News
September 18, 2017

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 18
    1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
    2. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers.
    3. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
    4. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,590-0,685  0,560-0,674 0,550-0,620 0,550-0,604       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,775     0,760     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,340     1,340
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        623       628        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           653       658   1,055-1,060  1,060-1,065
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,400     1,400   2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
    Castor oil commercial          0,953     0,960   1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
    Castor oil BSS                 0,963     0,970   1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,265-1,270        1,250-1,255 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,285-1,290        1,270-1,275        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,305-1,310        1,290-1,295        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,430             1,430             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,110-1,115        1,115-1,120       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,120-1,125        1,120-1,125        
    Palm olein                       0,970-0,975        0,975-0,980       
    Sesame oil                       2,445-2,450        2,445-2,450        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,520-2,525        2,420-2,425       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,580-1,585        1,580-1,585        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,600-1,605        1,600-1,605         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      17,400-17,500       18,000-18,100
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

