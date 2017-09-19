Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 19, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 19 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. 2. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,585-0,697 0,590-0,685 0,555-0,623 0,550-0,620 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,775 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 623 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 653 653 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,950 0,953 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 0,960 0,963 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,310-1,315 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,580-1,585 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,600-1,605 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,400-17,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.