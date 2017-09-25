FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 20, 2017.
#Domestic News
September 25, 2017 / 4:01 PM / in 23 days

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 20, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 20
    1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    2. Palm olien firmed up due to low retail demand.                 
    3. Coconut oil improved due to short supply.             


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,590-0,701  0,585-0,697 0,560-0,620 0,555-0,623       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,780     0,780     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,340     1,340
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        623       623        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           653       653   1,055-1,060  1,055-1,060
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,400     1,400   2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
    Castor oil commercial          0,960     0,950   1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS                 0,970     0,960   1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,270-1,275        1,270-1,275 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,290-1,295        1,290-1,295        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,310-1,315        1,310-1,315        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,430             1,430             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,110-1,115        1,110-1,115       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,120-1,125        1,120-1,125        
    Palm olein                       0,965-0,970        0,960-0,965       
    Sesame oil                       2,445-2,450        2,445-2,450        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,600-2,605        2,520-2,525       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,570-1,575        1,570-1,575        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,590-1,595        1,590-1,595         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      17,700-17,800       17,700-17,800
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

