Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 20, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 20 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to low retail demand. 3. Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,590-0,701 0,585-0,697 0,560-0,620 0,555-0,623 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,780 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 623 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 653 653 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,960 0,950 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,970 0,960 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,700-17,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.