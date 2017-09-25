Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 25, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 25 1. Groundnut oil prices increased due to thin supply. Market sentiment turned bullish as Gujarat government announced to purchase raw groundnut at a minimum support price of Rs. 900 from last week of October. 2. Palm olien prices improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,590-0,710 0,585-0,703 0,555-0,615 0,560-0,635 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,790 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 626 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 655 656 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,950 0,950 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,960 0,960 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,310-1,315 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,330-1,335 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,350-1,355 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,400-17,500 17,700-17,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.