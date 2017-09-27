Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 27, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 27 1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to increased retail demand. 2. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,630-0,755 0,595-0,740 0,570-0,620 0,565-0,610 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,845 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 658 658 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,950 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,960 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,335-1,340 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,355-1,360 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,375-1,380 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,995-1,000 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,400-17,500 17,400-17,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.