Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 29, 2017.
#Domestic News
September 29, 2017 / 1:00 PM / in 18 days

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- September 29, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 29
    1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
    2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
    3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,610-0,720  0,622-0,755 0,560-0,605 0,565-0,615       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,825     0,830     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,390     1,400
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        622       625        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           652       655   1,055-1,060  1,060-1,065
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,460     1,460   2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
    Castor oil commercial          0,955     0,955   1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS                 0,965     0,965   1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,310-1,315        1,315-1,320 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,330-1,335        1,335-1,340        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,350-1,355        1,355-1,360        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,480             1,490             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,110-1,115        1,115-1,120       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,130-1,135        1,130-1,135        
    Palm olein                       0,985-0,990        0,995-1,000       
    Sesame oil                       2,545-2,550        2,545-2,550        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,600-2,605        2,600-2,605       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,570-1,575        1,570-1,575        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,590-1,595        1,590-1,595         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      17,400-17,500       17,400-17,500
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

