Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 08, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 08 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,550-0,717 04,000 0,530-0,730 Gondal 09,500 548-0,724 07,000 521-0,745 Jasdan 0,200 505-0,700 0,200 510-0,709 Jamnagar 02,000 544-0,746 01,000 565-0,760 Junagadh 02,500 520-0,693 02,000 525-0,711 Keshod 01,000 500-0,680 01,000 504-0,700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,590-0,717 0,550-0,730 0,550-0,670 0,530-0,670 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,635 1,150-1,460 1,160-1,380 Sesame (Black) 1,800 1,550-1,815 1,490-1,725 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,235 0,750-0,834 0,740-0,821 Rapeseeds 090 570-670 550-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,815 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 633 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 663 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,920 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,930 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,330-1,335 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,350-1,355 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,370-1,375 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,880-0,885 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed