FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 09, 2017
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 9, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 09, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 09     
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.                 
    * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.         
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,000       0,530-0,714     08,000    0,550-0,717 
    Gondal      07,500         545-0,715     09,500      548-0,724 
    Jasdan       0,200         524-0,706      0,200      505-0,700 
    Jamnagar    02,500         560-0,745     02,000      544-0,746 
    Junagadh    03,000         510-0,691     02,500      520-0,693
    Keshod      01,000         500-0,673     01,000      500-0,680 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,540-0,714 0,590-0,717    0,530-0,640    0,550-0,670 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,000              1,250-1,411       1,150-1,460 
    Sesame (Black)      1,250              1,225-1,775       1,550-1,815
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,250              0,750-0,838       0,750-0,834
    Rapeseeds             051                572-670           570-670
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,795       0,800      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,370       1,370
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  633         633        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    663         663     1,065-1,070  1,065-1,070 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,930       0,930    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,940       0,940    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,325-1,330       1,330-1,335    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,345-1,350       1,350-1,355
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,365-1,370       1,370-1,375 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,470             1,470
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,100-1,105       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,885-0,890       0,885-0,890
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.