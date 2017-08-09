Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 09, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 09 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,530-0,714 08,000 0,550-0,717 Gondal 07,500 545-0,715 09,500 548-0,724 Jasdan 0,200 524-0,706 0,200 505-0,700 Jamnagar 02,500 560-0,745 02,000 544-0,746 Junagadh 03,000 510-0,691 02,500 520-0,693 Keshod 01,000 500-0,673 01,000 500-0,680 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,540-0,714 0,590-0,717 0,530-0,640 0,550-0,670 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,000 1,250-1,411 1,150-1,460 Sesame (Black) 1,250 1,225-1,775 1,550-1,815 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,750-0,838 0,750-0,834 Rapeseeds 051 572-670 570-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,795 0,800 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 633 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 663 663 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,930 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,940 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,365-1,370 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed