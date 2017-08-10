FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 10, 2017
#Domestic News
August 10, 2017 / 8:49 AM / in 2 months

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 10, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 10     
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
    * Coconut oil firmed up due to thin supply.
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,000       0,570-0,750     05,000    0,530-0,714 
    Gondal      09,000         576-0,764     07,500      545-0,715 
    Jasdan       0,200         540-0,710      0,200      524-0,706 
    Jamnagar    02,000         565-0,788     02,500      560-0,745 
    Junagadh    02,500         516-0,706     03,000      510-0,691
    Keshod      01,000         527-0,698     01,000      500-0,673 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,580-0,750 0,540-0,714    0,570-0,640    0,530-0,640 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,476              1,160-1,430       1,250-1,411 
    Sesame (Black)      1,475              1,505-1,770       1,225-1,775
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,401              0,774-0,859       0,750-0,838
    Rapeseeds             173                601-672           572-670
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,790       0,790      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,360       1,360
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  630         633        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    660         663     1,060-1,065  1,065-1,070 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,943       0,940    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,953       0,950    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,320-1,325       1,320-1,325    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,340-1,345       1,340-1,345
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,360-1,365       1,360-1,365 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,460             1,460
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,115-1,120       1,120-1,125 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,100-1,105       1,100-1,105   
    Palm oil                          0,885-0,890       0,885-0,890
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,190-2,195       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

