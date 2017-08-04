FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 4, 2017
August 4, 2017

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 4, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 04     
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.                   
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
    * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.  
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,000       0,530-0,730     05,000    0,550-0,750 
    Gondal      07,000         521-0,745     07,500      560-0,753 
    Jasdan       0,200         510-0,709      0,200      540-0,700 
    Jamnagar    01,000         565-0,760     01,000      574-0,766 
    Junagadh    02,000         525-0,711     01,500      542-0,725
    Keshod      01,000         504-0,700     01,000      520-0,703 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,550-0,730 0,580-0,750    0,530-0,670    0,550-0,680 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,311              1,160-1,380       1,125-1,375 
    Sesame (Black)      0,810              1,490-1,725       1,425-1,715
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,270              0,740-0,821       0,750-0,825
    Rapeseeds             041                550-620           600-670
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,830       0,820      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,390       1,390
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  635         638        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    665         668     1,065-1,070  1,070-1,075 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,920       0,920    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,930       0,930    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,360-1,365       1,350-1,355    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,380-1,385       1,370-1,375
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,400-1,405       1,390-1,395 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,490             1,490
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,120-1,125       1,125-1,130 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,880-0,885       0,880-0,885
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

