Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 01, 2017
#Domestic News
December 1, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 01, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 01   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    * Sesame oil improved due to firm trend in seed prices.
    * Coconut oil moved up due to short supply.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,10,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      20,000       0,640-0,869     22,000    0,640-0,868 
    Gondal      30,000         648-0,851     32,500      631-0,865 
    Jasdan       1,000         612-0,835      1,000      600-0,839 
    Jamnagar    08,000         642-0,866     07,500      660-0,873 
    Junagadh    09,000         625-0,847     09,500      627-0,861
    Keshod      03,500         646-0,853     03,500      625-0,848 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,711-0,869 0,710-0,868    0,640-0,765    0,640-0,758 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,800              1,690-1,910       1,680-1,922 
    Sesame (Black)      0,960              1,260-1,760       1,250-1,740
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,110              0,809-0,850       0,807-0,840
    Rapeseeds             033                645-647           672-700
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,885       0,875      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,450       1,440
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  640         640        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    670         670     1,070-1,075  1,070-1,075 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,800       1,750    2,800-2,805 2,725-2,730 
    Castor oil commercial   0,920       0,923    1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS          0,930       0,933    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,415-1,420       1,405-1,410    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,435-1,440       1,425-1,430
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,455-1,460       1,445-1,450 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,540             1,530
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,140-1,145       1,140-1,145 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,055-1,060       1,055-1,060
    Sesame oil                        2,970-2,975       2,900-2,905
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,850-2,855       2,800-2,805
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,520-1,525       1,520-1,525
    Castor oil BSS                    1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
