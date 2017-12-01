Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 01, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 01 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Sesame oil improved due to firm trend in seed prices. * Coconut oil moved up due to short supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 20,000 0,640-0,869 22,000 0,640-0,868 Gondal 30,000 648-0,851 32,500 631-0,865 Jasdan 1,000 612-0,835 1,000 600-0,839 Jamnagar 08,000 642-0,866 07,500 660-0,873 Junagadh 09,000 625-0,847 09,500 627-0,861 Keshod 03,500 646-0,853 03,500 625-0,848 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,711-0,869 0,710-0,868 0,640-0,765 0,640-0,758 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,690-1,910 1,680-1,922 Sesame (Black) 0,960 1,260-1,760 1,250-1,740 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,110 0,809-0,850 0,807-0,840 Rapeseeds 033 645-647 672-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,885 0,875 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 670 670 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,750 2,800-2,805 2,725-2,730 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,923 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,933 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,415-1,420 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,435-1,440 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,970-2,975 2,900-2,905 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,850-2,855 2,800-2,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed