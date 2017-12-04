FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 04, 2017
#Domestic News
December 4, 2017 / 8:19 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 04, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 04   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. Market
sentiment turned firm on fears of unseasonal rain under the impact of “Ockhi”
cyclone.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.         
    * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      18,000       0,640-0,875     20,000    0,640-0,869 
    Gondal      31,000         653-0,877     30,000      648-0,851 
    Jasdan       1,000         620-0,843      1,000      612-0,835 
    Jamnagar    07,500         650-0,912     08,000      642-0,866 
    Junagadh    10,000         645-0,861     09,000      625-0,847
    Keshod      03,500         655-0,856     03,500      646-0,853 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,705-0,875 0,711-0,869    0,640-0,772    0,640-0,765 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,940              1,685-1,910       1,690-1,910 
    Sesame (Black)      1,010              1,266-1,695       1,260-1,760
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,160              0,793-0,845       0,809-0,850
    Rapeseeds             018                700-800           645-647
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,900       0,875      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,460       1,440
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  655         645        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    685         675     1,090-1,095  1,075-1,080 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,800       1,800    2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 
    Castor oil commercial   0,930       0,920    1,430-1,435 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS          0,940       0,930    1,450-1,455 1,430-1,435        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,425-1,430       1,405-1,410    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,445-1,450       1,425-1,430
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,465-1,470       1,445-1,450 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,550             1,530
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,160-1,165       1,145-1,150 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,065-1,070       1,055-1,060
    Sesame oil                        2,950-2,955       2,950-2,955
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,850-2,855       2,850-2,855
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,520-1,525
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,540-1,545

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
