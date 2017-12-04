Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 04, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. Market sentiment turned firm on fears of unseasonal rain under the impact of “Ockhi” cyclone. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,000 0,640-0,875 20,000 0,640-0,869 Gondal 31,000 653-0,877 30,000 648-0,851 Jasdan 1,000 620-0,843 1,000 612-0,835 Jamnagar 07,500 650-0,912 08,000 642-0,866 Junagadh 10,000 645-0,861 09,000 625-0,847 Keshod 03,500 655-0,856 03,500 646-0,853 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,705-0,875 0,711-0,869 0,640-0,772 0,640-0,765 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,940 1,685-1,910 1,690-1,910 Sesame (Black) 1,010 1,266-1,695 1,260-1,760 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,160 0,793-0,845 0,809-0,850 Rapeseeds 018 700-800 645-647 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,875 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 685 675 1,090-1,095 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,920 1,430-1,435 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,930 1,450-1,455 1,430-1,435 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,425-1,430 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,445-1,450 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,950-2,955 2,950-2,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,850-2,855 2,850-2,855 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,540-1,545 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed