Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 06, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 06 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,06,000-0,07,000 versus 0,06,000-0,07,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 18,000 0,640-0,875 Gondal 10,000 644-0,875 31,000 653-0,877 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 1,000 620-0,843 Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 07,500 650-0,912 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 10,000 645-0,861 Keshod 04,500 656-0,868 04,500 641-0,855 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,705-0,875 0,000-0,000 0,640-0,772 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,400 1,660-1,792 1,650-1,875 Sesame (Black) 0,285 1,225-1,601 1,245-1,645 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,080 0,811-0,858 0,809-0,855 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 665-732 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,885 0,885 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 678 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 Castor oil commercial 0,927 0,930 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,937 0,940 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,950-2,955 2,950-2,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,850-2,855 2,850-2,855 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed