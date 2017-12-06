FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 06, 2017
Live
December 6, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 06   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
    * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,06,000-0,07,000 versus 0,06,000-0,07,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      00,000       0,000-0,000     18,000    0,640-0,875 
    Gondal      10,000         644-0,875     31,000      653-0,877 
    Jasdan       0,000         000-0,000      1,000      620-0,843 
    Jamnagar    00,000         000-0,000     07,500      650-0,912 
    Junagadh    00,000         000-0,000     10,000      645-0,861
    Keshod      04,500         656-0,868     04,500      641-0,855 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000 0,705-0,875    0,000-0,000    0,640-0,772 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,400              1,660-1,792       1,650-1,875 
    Sesame (Black)      0,285              1,225-1,601       1,245-1,645
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,080              0,811-0,858       0,809-0,855
    Rapeseeds             000                000-000           665-732
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,885       0,885      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,460       1,460
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  645         648        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    675         678     1,075-1,080  1,080-1,085 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,800       1,800    2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 
    Castor oil commercial   0,927       0,930    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,937       0,940    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,410-1,415       1,410-1,415    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,430-1,435       1,430-1,435
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,450-1,455       1,450-1,455 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,550             1,550
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,145-1,150       1,150-1,155 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,045-1,050       1,050-1,055
    Sesame oil                        2,950-2,955       2,950-2,955
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,850-2,855       2,850-2,855
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
