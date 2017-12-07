FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 07, 2017
#Domestic News
December 7, 2017 / 7:51 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 07, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 07   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,07,000-0,08,000 versus 0,06,000-0,07,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      16,000       0,640-0,830     18,000    0,640-0,875 
    Gondal      21,000         650-0,866     10,000      644-0,875 
    Jasdan       1,000         610-0,840      1,000      620-0,843 
    Jamnagar    05,000         664-0,887     07,500      650-0,912 
    Junagadh    06,000         620-0,855     10,000      645-0,861
    Keshod      04,500         650-0,865     04,500      656-0,868 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,730-0,830 0,705-0,875    0,640-0,740    0,640-0,772 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,560              1,630-1,790       1,660-1,792 
    Sesame (Black)      0,440              1,225-1,660       1,225-1,601
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,175              0,806-0,843       0,811-0,858
    Rapeseeds             014                760-763           665-732
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,880       0,885      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,460       1,460
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  643         643        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    673         673     1,075-1,080  1,075-1,080 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,800       1,800    2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 
    Castor oil commercial   0,925       0,925    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,935       0,935    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,405-1,410       1,410-1,415    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,425-1,430       1,430-1,435
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,445-1,450       1,450-1,455 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,550             1,550
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,145-1,150       1,145-1,150 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,035-1,040       1,045-1,050
    Sesame oil                        2,950-2,955       2,950-2,955
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,850-2,855       2,850-2,855
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
