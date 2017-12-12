FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 12, 2017
#Domestic News
December 12, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 2 days ago

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 12   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Castor oil improved due to export demand. 
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,90,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      15,000       0,640-0,830     17,500    0,640-0,880 
    Gondal      21,000         645-0,855     22,500      655-0,861 
    Jasdan       1,000         635-0,821      1,000      631-0,845 
    Jamnagar    07,000         650-0,884     08,000      672-0,880 
    Junagadh    08,000         645-0,832     09,000      650-0,855
    Keshod      04,500         675-0,849     04,500      669-0,866 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,680-0,830 0,680-0,880    0,640-0,780    0,640-0,750 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,560              1,600-1,835       1,620-1,820 
    Sesame (Black)      0,880              1,260-1,678       1,240-1,680
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,315              0,809-0,849       0,806-0,846
    Rapeseeds             000                000-000           671-698
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,900       0,900      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,480       1,480
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  645         640        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    675         670     1,080-1,085  1,075-1,080 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,800       1,800    2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 
    Castor oil commercial   0,927       0,925    1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,937       0,935    1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,425-1,430       1,425-1,430    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,445-1,450       1,445-1,450
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,465-1,470       1,465-1,470 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,570             1,570
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,150-1,155       1,145-1,150 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,035-1,040       1,035-1,040
    Sesame oil                        2,950-2,955       2,950-2,955
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,850-2,855       2,850-2,855
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

