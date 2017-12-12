Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 12, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 12 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,640-0,830 17,500 0,640-0,880 Gondal 21,000 645-0,855 22,500 655-0,861 Jasdan 1,000 635-0,821 1,000 631-0,845 Jamnagar 07,000 650-0,884 08,000 672-0,880 Junagadh 08,000 645-0,832 09,000 650-0,855 Keshod 04,500 675-0,849 04,500 669-0,866 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,830 0,680-0,880 0,640-0,780 0,640-0,750 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 1,600-1,835 1,620-1,820 Sesame (Black) 0,880 1,260-1,678 1,240-1,680 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,315 0,809-0,849 0,806-0,846 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 671-698 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,900 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,480 1,480 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 670 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 Castor oil commercial 0,927 0,925 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,937 0,935 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,950-2,955 2,950-2,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,850-2,855 2,850-2,855 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed