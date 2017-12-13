Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 13, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 13 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 0,642-0,810 15,000 0,640-0,830 Gondal 20,500 650-0,847 21,000 645-0,855 Jasdan 1,000 646-0,825 1,000 635-0,821 Jamnagar 06,000 654-0,871 07,000 650-0,884 Junagadh 07,500 630-0,844 08,000 645-0,832 Keshod 04,500 650-0,846 04,500 675-0,849 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,682-0,810 0,680-0,830 0,642-0,790 0,640-0,780 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,580-1,828 1,600-1,835 Sesame (Black) 0,775 1,275-1,760 1,260-1,678 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,120 0,804-0,856 0,809-0,849 Rapeseeds 023 611-624 671-698 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,895 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,490 1,480 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 670 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 Castor oil commercial 0,925 0,925 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,935 0,935 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,950-2,955 2,950-2,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,900-2,905 2,900-2,905 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed