Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 14, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 14 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,000 0,670-0,820 14,000 0,642-0,810 Gondal 18,000 645-0,833 20,500 650-0,847 Jasdan 1,000 626-0,821 1,000 646-0,825 Jamnagar 06,000 655-0,844 06,000 654-0,871 Junagadh 07,000 620-0,825 07,500 630-0,844 Keshod 04,000 632-0,810 04,500 650-0,846 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,820 0,682-0,810 0,670-0,810 0,642-0,790 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,570-1,851 1,580-1,828 Sesame (Black) 0,860 1,225-1,666 1,275-1,760 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,320 0,795-0,847 0,804-0,856 Rapeseeds 166 628-704 611-624 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,910 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 642 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 672 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 Castor oil commercial 0,917 0,920 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,927 0,930 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,600 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,950-2,955 2,950-2,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,100-3,125 3,100-3,125 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed