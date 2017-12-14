FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 14, 2017
#Domestic News
December 14, 2017 / 8:24 AM / in 2 days

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 14, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 14   
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      11,000       0,670-0,820     14,000    0,642-0,810 
    Gondal      18,000         645-0,833     20,500      650-0,847 
    Jasdan       1,000         626-0,821      1,000      646-0,825 
    Jamnagar    06,000         655-0,844     06,000      654-0,871 
    Junagadh    07,000         620-0,825     07,500      630-0,844
    Keshod      04,000         632-0,810     04,500      650-0,846 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,740-0,820 0,682-0,810    0,670-0,810    0,642-0,790 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,640              1,570-1,851       1,580-1,828 
    Sesame (Black)      0,860              1,225-1,666       1,275-1,760
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,320              0,795-0,847       0,804-0,856
    Rapeseeds             166                628-704           611-624
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,920       0,910      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,510       1,500
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  645         642        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    675         672     1,085-1,090  1,080-1,085 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,800       1,800    2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 
    Castor oil commercial   0,917       0,920    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,927       0,930    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,440-1,445       1,430-1,435    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,460-1,465       1,450-1,455
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,480-1,485       1,470-1,475 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,600             1,590
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,155-1,160       1,150-1,155 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,020-1,025       1,035-1,040
    Sesame oil                        2,950-2,955       2,950-2,955
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,100-3,125       3,100-3,125
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

