Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 15, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 15 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply. * Coconut oil improved due to firm trend at producing centers. * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,500 0,672-0,815 11,000 0,670-0,820 Gondal 22,000 660-0,836 18,000 645-0,833 Jasdan 1,000 630-0,805 1,000 626-0,821 Jamnagar 07,000 670-0,860 06,000 655-0,844 Junagadh 07,500 625-0,815 07,000 620-0,825 Keshod 04,000 641-0,800 04,000 632-0,810 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,741-0,815 0,740-0,820 0,672-0,814 0,670-0,810 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,500 1,560-1,847 1,570-1,851 Sesame (Black) 0,680 1,246-1,658 1,225-1,666 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,210 0,801-0,845 0,795-0,847 Rapeseeds 047 607-704 628-704 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,920 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,520 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 639 639 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 669 669 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 Castor oil commercial 0,918 0,920 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,928 0,930 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,950-2,955 2,950-2,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,200-3,225 3,100-3,125 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed