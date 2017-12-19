FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 19, 2017
#Domestic News
December 19, 2017 / 8:32 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 19, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 19   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply.                    
    * Mustard oil improved due to retail demand.   
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,65,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      06,500       0,660-0,830     08,000    0,630-0,820 
    Gondal      19,000         645-0,821     16,000      650-0,829 
    Jasdan       1,000         622-0,806      0,600      633-0,817 
    Jamnagar    06,000         650-0,864     05,000      666-0,878 
    Junagadh    07,000         617-0,829     07,000      610-0,814
    Keshod      04,000         606-0,800     04,000      620-0,800 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,730-0,830 0,730-0,820    0,660-0,810    0,630-0,810 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,540              1,550-1,790       1,560-1,847 
    Sesame (Black)      0,520              1,230-1,666       1,246-1,658
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,260              0,798-0,838       0,801-0,845
    Rapeseeds             000                000-000           607-704
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,925       0,925      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,520       1,520
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  646         646        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    676         676     1,085-1,090  1,085-1,090 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,800    2,840-2,845 2,800-2,805 
    Castor oil commercial   0,915       0,915    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,925       0,925    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,445-1,450       1,445-1,450    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,465-1,470       1,465-1,470
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,485-1,490       1,485-1,490 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,610             1,610
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,155-1,160       1,155-1,160 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,230-1,235       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,020-1,025       1,020-1,025
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,950-2,955
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

