FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 20, 2017
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 20, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 6 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 20, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 20   
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.                
    
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,55,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,500       0,630-0,810     06,500    0,660-0,830 
    Gondal      18,000         640-0,829     19,000      645-0,821 
    Jasdan       1,000         625-0,815      1,000      622-0,806 
    Jamnagar    07,000         665-0,855     06,000      650-0,864 
    Junagadh    07,500         632-0,833     07,000      617-0,829
    Keshod      04,000         628-0,809     04,000      606-0,800 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,730-0,810 0,730-0,830    0,630-0,800    0,660-0,810 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,520              1,564-1,804       1,550-1,790 
    Sesame (Black)      0,740              1,220-1,670       1,230-1,666
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,180              0,802-0,841       0,798-0,838
    Rapeseeds             013                632-669           607-704
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,920       0,925      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,520       1,520
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  645         642        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    675         672     1,085-1,090  1,080-1,085 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,915       0,915    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,925       0,925    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,440-1,445       1,445-1,450    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,460-1,465       1,465-1,470
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,480-1,485       1,485-1,490 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,610             1,610
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,155-1,160       1,150-1,155 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.