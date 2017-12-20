Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 20, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 20 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,630-0,810 06,500 0,660-0,830 Gondal 18,000 640-0,829 19,000 645-0,821 Jasdan 1,000 625-0,815 1,000 622-0,806 Jamnagar 07,000 665-0,855 06,000 650-0,864 Junagadh 07,500 632-0,833 07,000 617-0,829 Keshod 04,000 628-0,809 04,000 606-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,730-0,810 0,730-0,830 0,630-0,800 0,660-0,810 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,520 1,564-1,804 1,550-1,790 Sesame (Black) 0,740 1,220-1,670 1,230-1,666 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,180 0,802-0,841 0,798-0,838 Rapeseeds 013 632-669 607-704 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,925 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,520 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 642 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 672 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,915 0,915 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,925 0,925 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed