Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 21, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 21 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,620-0,810 05,500 0,630-0,810 Gondal 17,000 633-0,825 18,000 640-0,829 Jasdan 0,500 610-0,809 1,000 625-0,815 Jamnagar 06,000 654-0,850 07,000 665-0,855 Junagadh 07,000 630-0,818 07,500 632-0,833 Keshod 04,000 635-0,824 04,000 628-0,809 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,810 0,730-0,810 0,620-0,800 0,630-0,800 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,400 1,550-1,782 1,564-1,804 Sesame (Black) 0,780 1,232-1,658 1,220-1,670 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,225 0,798-0,843 0,802-0,841 Rapeseeds 090 670-688 632-669 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,910 0,920 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 675 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,915 0,915 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,925 0,925 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,475-1,480 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,600 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed