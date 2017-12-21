FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 21, 2017
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Cricket
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
Analysis
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 21, 2017 / 7:51 AM / in 5 days

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 21, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 21   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure.                
    
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,000       0,620-0,810     05,500    0,630-0,810 
    Gondal      17,000         633-0,825     18,000      640-0,829 
    Jasdan       0,500         610-0,809      1,000      625-0,815 
    Jamnagar    06,000         654-0,850     07,000      665-0,855 
    Junagadh    07,000         630-0,818     07,500      632-0,833
    Keshod      04,000         635-0,824     04,000      628-0,809 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,740-0,810 0,730-0,810    0,620-0,800    0,630-0,800 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,400              1,550-1,782       1,564-1,804 
    Sesame (Black)      0,780              1,232-1,658       1,220-1,670
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,225              0,798-0,843       0,802-0,841
    Rapeseeds             090                670-688           632-669
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,910       0,920      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,510       1,520
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  642         645        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    672         675     1,080-1,085  1,085-1,090 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,915       0,915    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,925       0,925    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,435-1,440       1,440-1,445    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,455-1,460       1,460-1,465
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,475-1,480       1,480-1,485 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,600             1,610
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,150-1,155       1,155-1,160 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.