Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 26, 2017
#Domestic News
December 26, 2017 / 7:44 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 26, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 26   
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
    
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      06,500       0,615-0,805     06,000    0,630-0,810 
    Gondal      21,000         629-0,824     18,000      635-0,836 
    Jasdan       0,500         625-0,804      0,700      620-0,816 
    Jamnagar    07,000         665-0,860     06,000      674-0,841 
    Junagadh    07,500         630-0,841     06,500      636-0,840
    Keshod      04,000         650-0,845     04,000      640-0,837 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,715-0,805 0,720-0,810    0,615-0,800    0,630-0,780 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,240              1,580-1,819       1,555-1,769 
    Sesame (Black)      0,720              1,262-1,666       1,240-1,665
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,320              0,803-0,834       0,801-0,841
    Rapeseeds             164                708-721           600-700
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,905       0,905      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,510       1,510
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  645         642        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    675         672     1,085-1,090  1,080-1,085 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,905       0,908    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,915       0,918    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,430-1,435       1,430-1,435    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,450-1,455       1,450-1,455
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,470-1,475       1,470-1,475 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,600             1,600
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,155-1,160       1,150-1,155 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,010-1,015       1,015-1,020
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

