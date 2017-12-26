Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 26, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 26 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,615-0,805 06,000 0,630-0,810 Gondal 21,000 629-0,824 18,000 635-0,836 Jasdan 0,500 625-0,804 0,700 620-0,816 Jamnagar 07,000 665-0,860 06,000 674-0,841 Junagadh 07,500 630-0,841 06,500 636-0,840 Keshod 04,000 650-0,845 04,000 640-0,837 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,715-0,805 0,720-0,810 0,615-0,800 0,630-0,780 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,240 1,580-1,819 1,555-1,769 Sesame (Black) 0,720 1,262-1,666 1,240-1,665 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,320 0,803-0,834 0,801-0,841 Rapeseeds 164 708-721 600-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,905 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 642 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 672 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,908 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,918 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,600 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed