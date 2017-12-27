Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 27, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 27 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to thin supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,500 0,650-0,820 06,500 0,615-0,805 Gondal 22,000 645-0,833 21,000 629-0,824 Jasdan 0,600 624-0,812 0,500 625-0,804 Jamnagar 06,000 672-0,879 07,000 665-0,860 Junagadh 07,500 635-0,853 07,500 630-0,841 Keshod 04,000 650-0,866 04,000 650-0,645 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,730-0,820 0,715-0,805 0,650-0,810 0,615-0,800 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,340 1,590-1,772 1,580-1,819 Sesame (Black) 0,755 1,240-1,645 1,262-1,666 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,800-0,832 0,803-0,834 Rapeseeds 021 681-697 708-721 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,520 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 678 675 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,900 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,910 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed