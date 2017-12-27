FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Domestic News
December 27, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 27, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 27   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil improved further due to thin supply.
    * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
    
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,65,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      09,500       0,650-0,820     06,500    0,615-0,805 
    Gondal      22,000         645-0,833     21,000      629-0,824 
    Jasdan       0,600         624-0,812      0,500      625-0,804 
    Jamnagar    06,000         672-0,879     07,000      665-0,860 
    Junagadh    07,500         635-0,853     07,500      630-0,841
    Keshod      04,000         650-0,866     04,000      650-0,645 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,730-0,820 0,715-0,805    0,650-0,810    0,615-0,800 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,340              1,590-1,772       1,580-1,819 
    Sesame (Black)      0,755              1,240-1,645       1,262-1,666
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,150              0,800-0,832       0,803-0,834
    Rapeseeds             021                681-697           708-721
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,925       0,925      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,520       1,520
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  648         645        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    678         675     1,090-1,095  1,085-1,090 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,895       0,900    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,905       0,910    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,440-1,445       1,440-1,445    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,460-1,465       1,460-1,465
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,480-1,485       1,480-1,485 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,610             1,610
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,160-1,165       1,155-1,160 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,020-1,025       1,015-1,020
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

