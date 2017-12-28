FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 28, 2017
Sections
Featured
CEOs go M&A hunting as markets unleash dealmaking spirits
Business
CEOs go M&A hunting as markets unleash dealmaking spirits
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 28, 2017 / 8:57 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 28, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 28   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand.
    * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
        
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,500       0,730-0,821     09,500    0,650-0,820 
    Gondal      20,000         676-0,839     22,000      645-0,833 
    Jasdan       0,500         633-0,810      0,600      624-0,812 
    Jamnagar    06,000         695-0,880     06,000      672-0,879 
    Junagadh    06,500         631-0,845     07,500      635-0,853
    Keshod      04,000         675-0,870     04,000      650-0,866 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,732-0,821 0,730-0,820    0,730-0,820    0,650-0,810 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,580              1,610-1,820       1,590-1,772 
    Sesame (Black)      0,880              1,240-1,642       1,240-1,645
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,110              0,770-0,812       0,800-0,832
    Rapeseeds             085                635-684           681-697
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,945       0,925      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,540       1,520
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  648         648        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    678         678     1,090-1,095  1,090-1,095 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,897       0,895    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,907       0,905    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,460-1,465       1,440-1,445    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,480-1,485       1,460-1,465
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,500-1,505       1,480-1,485 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,630             1,610
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,160-1,165       1,160-1,165 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,230-1,235       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,020-1,025       1,020-1,025
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.