Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 28, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 28 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,730-0,821 09,500 0,650-0,820 Gondal 20,000 676-0,839 22,000 645-0,833 Jasdan 0,500 633-0,810 0,600 624-0,812 Jamnagar 06,000 695-0,880 06,000 672-0,879 Junagadh 06,500 631-0,845 07,500 635-0,853 Keshod 04,000 675-0,870 04,000 650-0,866 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,732-0,821 0,730-0,820 0,730-0,820 0,650-0,810 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,580 1,610-1,820 1,590-1,772 Sesame (Black) 0,880 1,240-1,642 1,240-1,645 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,110 0,770-0,812 0,800-0,832 Rapeseeds 085 635-684 681-697 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,925 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 678 678 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,897 0,895 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,907 0,905 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,460-1,465 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed