Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 29, 2017
December 29, 2017

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 29, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 29   
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
    * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
    * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
        
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,500       0,620-0,810     05,500    0,730-0,821 
    Gondal      18,500         659-0,840     20,000      676-0,839 
    Jasdan       0,500         635-0,817      0,500      633-0,810 
    Jamnagar    05,000         688-0,860     06,000      695-0,880 
    Junagadh    06,000         620-0,851     06,500      631-0,845
    Keshod      04,000         650-0,875     04,000      675-0,870 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,730-0,810 0,732-0,821    0,620-0,770    0,730-0,820 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,600              1,600-1,814       1,610-1,820 
    Sesame (Black)      0,900              1,310-1,668       1,240-1,642
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,225              0,798-0,818       0,770-0,812
    Rapeseeds             197                645-685           635-684
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,935       0,940      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,540       1,540
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  645         648        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    675         678     1,085-1,090  1,090-1,095 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,895       0,898    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,905       0,908    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,455-1,460       1,460-1,465    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,475-1,480       1,480-1,485
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,495-1,500       1,500-1,505 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,630             1,630
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,155-1,160       1,160-1,165 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,230-1,235       1,230-1,235   
    Palm oil                          1,025-1,030       1,020-1,025
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

