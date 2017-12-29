Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- December 29, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 29 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,620-0,810 05,500 0,730-0,821 Gondal 18,500 659-0,840 20,000 676-0,839 Jasdan 0,500 635-0,817 0,500 633-0,810 Jamnagar 05,000 688-0,860 06,000 695-0,880 Junagadh 06,000 620-0,851 06,500 631-0,845 Keshod 04,000 650-0,875 04,000 675-0,870 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,730-0,810 0,732-0,821 0,620-0,770 0,730-0,820 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 1,600-1,814 1,610-1,820 Sesame (Black) 0,900 1,310-1,668 1,240-1,642 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,225 0,798-0,818 0,770-0,812 Rapeseeds 197 645-685 635-684 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 678 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,898 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,908 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,475-1,480 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,495-1,500 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed