Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 02, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 02 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,675-0,780 05,000 0,673-0,780 Gondal 17,500 680-0,804 19,000 684-0,822 Jasdan 0,400 660-0,777 0,500 657-0,785 Jamnagar 03,000 647-0,841 04,000 672-0,845 Junagadh 04,000 635-0,845 04,500 637-0,859 Keshod 04,000 695-0,851 04,000 688-0,865 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-0,780 0,692-0,780 0,675-0,755 0,673-0,765 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,325 1,384-1,724 1,525-1,717 Sesame (Black) 0,450 1,320-1,604 1,280-1,575 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,340 0,741-0,804 0,760-0,812 Rapeseeds 078 660-686 600-667 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,855 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 662 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 678 692 1,100-1,195 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,860 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,870 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,390-1,395 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed