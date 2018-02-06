FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Domestic News
February 6, 2018 / 8:37 AM / in a day

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 06, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 06   
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from oil mills.
    * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
                       
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      03,000       0,676-0,751     04,000    0,675-0,780 
    Gondal      16,000         685-0,799     18,000      680-0,805 
    Jasdan       0,400         650-0,764      0,400      667-0,790 
    Jamnagar    02,500         673-0,810     03,500      680-0,820 
    Junagadh    04,000         644-0,804     04,500      650-0,854
    Keshod      03,000         690-0,810     04,000      671-0,857 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,695-0,751 0,696-0,780    0,676-0,720    0,675-0,730 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,325              1,560-1,739       1,384-1,724 
    Sesame (Black)      0,400              1,280-1,615       1,320-1,604
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,260              0,735-0,804       0,741-0,804
    Rapeseeds             016                650-684           660-686
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,830       0,840      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,530       1,540
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  662         662        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    692         692     1,105-1,110  1,105-1,110 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,872       0,870    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,882       0,880    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,370-1,375       1,380-1,385    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,390-1,395       1,400-1,405
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,410-1,415       1,420-1,425 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,630             1,640
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,175-1,180       1,175-1,180 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,245-1,250       1,235-1,240   
    Palm oil                          1,055-1,060       1,055-1,060
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.