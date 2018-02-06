Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 06, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 06 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from oil mills. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,676-0,751 04,000 0,675-0,780 Gondal 16,000 685-0,799 18,000 680-0,805 Jasdan 0,400 650-0,764 0,400 667-0,790 Jamnagar 02,500 673-0,810 03,500 680-0,820 Junagadh 04,000 644-0,804 04,500 650-0,854 Keshod 03,000 690-0,810 04,000 671-0,857 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,695-0,751 0,696-0,780 0,676-0,720 0,675-0,730 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,325 1,560-1,739 1,384-1,724 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,280-1,615 1,320-1,604 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,260 0,735-0,804 0,741-0,804 Rapeseeds 016 650-684 660-686 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,840 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 662 662 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 692 692 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,872 0,870 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,882 0,880 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,235-1,240 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed