Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 07, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 07 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,678-0,760 03,000 0,676-0,751 Gondal 15,000 684-0,804 16,000 685-0,799 Jasdan 0,400 657-0,750 0,400 650-0,764 Jamnagar 02,500 675-0,800 02,500 673-0,810 Junagadh 03,000 650-0,788 04,000 644-0,804 Keshod 03,000 665-0,805 03,000 690-0,810 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,692-0,760 0,695-0,751 0,678-0,720 0,676-0,720 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,160 1,500-1,749 1,560-1,739 Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,280-1,610 1,280-1,615 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,355 0,744-0,806 0,735-0,804 Rapeseeds 065 601-669 650-684 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,830 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 662 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 692 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,872 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,882 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,365-1,370 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,620 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed