Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 08, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 08 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,650-0,780 03,000 0,678-0,760 Gondal 16,000 675-0,826 15,000 684-0,804 Jasdan 0,300 660-0,767 0,400 657-0,750 Jamnagar 03,000 680-0,821 02,500 675-0,800 Junagadh 03,500 632-0,810 03,000 650-0,788 Keshod 03,000 675-0,831 03,000 665-0,805 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,780 0,692-0,760 0,650-0,745 0,678-0,720 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,315 1,550-1,711 1,500-1,749 Sesame (Black) 0,470 1,270-1,615 1,280-1,610 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,325 0,750-0,800 0,744-0,806 Rapeseeds 114 650-678 601-669 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,835 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 662 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 692 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,875 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,885 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,380-1,385 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,400-1,405 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,620 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed