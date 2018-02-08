FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 8:30 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 08, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 08   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
                           
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      03,000       0,650-0,780     03,000    0,678-0,760 
    Gondal      16,000         675-0,826     15,000      684-0,804 
    Jasdan       0,300         660-0,767      0,400      657-0,750 
    Jamnagar    03,000         680-0,821     02,500      675-0,800 
    Junagadh    03,500         632-0,810     03,000      650-0,788
    Keshod      03,000         675-0,831     03,000      665-0,805 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,680-0,780 0,692-0,760    0,650-0,745    0,678-0,720 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,315              1,550-1,711       1,500-1,749 
    Sesame (Black)      0,470              1,270-1,615       1,280-1,610
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,325              0,750-0,800       0,744-0,806
    Rapeseeds             114                650-678           601-669
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,840       0,835      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,530       1,530
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  665         662        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    695         692     1,110-1,115  1,105-1,110 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,870       0,875    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,880       0,885    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,380-1,385       1,375-1,380    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,400-1,405       1,395-1,400
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,420-1,425       1,415-1,420 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,620             1,620
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,180-1,185       1,175-1,180 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,245-1,250       1,245-1,250   
    Palm oil                          1,050-1,055       1,050-1,055
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
