Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 08, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 08 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand. 2. Castor oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,780 0,692-0,760 0,650-0,745 0,678-0,720 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,835 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 662 662 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 692 692 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,875 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,885 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,380-1,385 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,400-1,405 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,620 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,550-1,555 1,560-1,565 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.