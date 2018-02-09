Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 09, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 09 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Castor oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,635-0,773 0,680-0,780 0,600-0,720 0,650-0,745 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 660 662 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 690 692 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,865 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,875 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,620 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,550-1,555 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.