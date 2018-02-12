Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 12, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 12 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,610-0,775 04,500 0,635-0,773 Gondal 19,000 645-0,790 17,500 670-0,802 Jasdan 0,300 659-0,750 0,300 650-0,754 Jamnagar 03,000 665-0,812 03,000 662-0,800 Junagadh 04,000 631-0,801 03,000 635-0,790 Keshod 03,000 650-0,800 03,000 667-0,804 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,612-0,775 0,635-0,773 0,610-0,722 0,600-0,720 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,125 1,450-1,700 1,551-1,710 Sesame (Black) 0,465 1,270-1,585 1,270-1,600 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,365 0,754-0,790 0,742-0,796 Rapeseeds 080 650-671 630-668 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,840 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 660 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 690 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,847 0,850 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,857 0,860 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,620 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed