February 12, 2018 / 8:39 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 12, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 12   
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
    * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
                           
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,500       0,610-0,775     04,500    0,635-0,773 
    Gondal      19,000         645-0,790     17,500      670-0,802 
    Jasdan       0,300         659-0,750      0,300      650-0,754 
    Jamnagar    03,000         665-0,812     03,000      662-0,800 
    Junagadh    04,000         631-0,801     03,000      635-0,790
    Keshod      03,000         650-0,800     03,000      667-0,804 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,612-0,775 0,635-0,773    0,610-0,722    0,600-0,720 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,125              1,450-1,700       1,551-1,710 
    Sesame (Black)      0,465              1,270-1,585       1,270-1,600
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,365              0,754-0,790       0,742-0,796
    Rapeseeds             080                650-671           630-668
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,830       0,840      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,530       1,530
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  665         660        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    695         690     1,105-1,110  1,100-1,105 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,847       0,850    1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS          0,857       0,860    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,370-1,375       1,380-1,385    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,390-1,395       1,400-1,405
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,410-1,415       1,420-1,425 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,620             1,620
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,175-1,180       1,170-1,175 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,245-1,250       1,245-1,250   
    Palm oil                          1,055-1,060       1,050-1,055
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,520-1,525       1,520-1,525
    Castor oil BSS                    1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
