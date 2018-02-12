Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 12, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 12 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 4. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,612-0,775 0,635-0,773 0,610-0,722 0,600-0,720 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,840 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,520 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 670 660 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 700 690 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,847 0,850 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,857 0,860 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,365-1,370 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,385-1,390 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,600 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.