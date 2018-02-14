Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 14, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 14 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,615-0,781 05,500 0,610-0,775 Gondal 20,000 652-0,788 19,000 645-0,790 Jasdan 0,400 625-0,756 0,300 659-0,750 Jamnagar 03,000 660-0,804 03,000 665-0,812 Junagadh 04,500 635-0,799 04,000 631-0,801 Keshod 03,000 653-0,790 03,000 650-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,618-0,781 0,612-0,775 0,615-0,735 0,610-0,722 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,240 1,350-1,735 1,450-1,700 Sesame (Black) 0,525 1,270-1,586 1,270-1,585 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,500 0,740-0,790 0,754-0,790 Rapeseeds 158 580-674 650-671 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,825 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 667 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 697 700 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,847 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,857 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,350-1,355 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,370-1,375 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed