Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 15, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 15 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,614-0,775 06,000 0,615-0,781 Gondal 19,000 650-0,796 20,000 652-0,788 Jasdan 0,300 640-0,754 0,400 625-0,756 Jamnagar 03,000 650-0,800 03,000 660-0,804 Junagadh 03,500 644-0,787 04,500 635-0,799 Keshod 03,000 665-0,795 03,000 653-0,790 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,617-0,775 0,618-0,781 0,614-0,730 0,615-0,735 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,125 1,400-1,720 1,350-1,735 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,270-1,575 1,270-1,586 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,425 0,650-0,770 0,740-0,790 Rapeseeds 158 650-674 580-674 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,810 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 667 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 697 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed