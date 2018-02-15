FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 15, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 15   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.   
    * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,500       0,614-0,775     06,000    0,615-0,781 
    Gondal      19,000         650-0,796     20,000      652-0,788 
    Jasdan       0,300         640-0,754      0,400      625-0,756 
    Jamnagar    03,000         650-0,800     03,000      660-0,804 
    Junagadh    03,500         644-0,787     04,500      635-0,799
    Keshod      03,000         665-0,795     03,000      653-0,790 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,617-0,775 0,618-0,781    0,614-0,730    0,615-0,735 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,125              1,400-1,720       1,350-1,735 
    Sesame (Black)      0,400              1,270-1,575       1,270-1,586
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,425              0,650-0,770       0,740-0,790
    Rapeseeds             158                650-674           580-674
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,810       0,810      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,510       1,510
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  665         667        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    695         697     1,100-1,105  1,105-1,110 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,840       0,840    1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
    Castor oil BSS          0,850       0,850    1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,350-1,355       1,350-1,355    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,370-1,375       1,370-1,375
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,390-1,395       1,390-1,395 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,590             1,590
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,170-1,175       1,175-1,180 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,245-1,250       1,245-1,250   
    Palm oil                          1,050-1,055       1,060-1,065
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,510-1,515       1,510-1,515
    Castor oil BSS                    1,530-1,535       1,530-1,535

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
