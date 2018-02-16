FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 7:32 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 16, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 16
  Feb 16 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Besan and Gram Daal firmed up due to thin supply.
    * Udid prices moved up due to buying support from mills.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,210           316-364            317-362 
    Wheat Tukda       00,265           324-402            323-397 
    Jowar White          114           285-720            285-725 
    Bajra              0,030           225-247            230-250

    PULSES
    Gram               02,450        0,665-0,740        0,640-0,730
    Udid                1,200        0,600-0,825        0,600-0,780 
    Moong               0,100        0,800-1,000        0,790-1,050 
    Tuar                0,800        0,690-0,851        0,600-0,870 
    Maize                 012          245-280            250-295  
    Vaal Deshi            070        0,375-0,655        0,400-0,650   
    Choli               0,035        0,875-1,380        0,775-1,350 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,750-1,760         1,750-1,760 
    Wheat (medium)          2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050
    Wheat (superior best)   2,075-2,125         2,075-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,300-1,310         1,300-1,310
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,700-03,750        03,700-03,750
    Gram dal               05,100-05,200       05,000-05,100
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,000-4,050         3,900-3,950
    Tuar                   04,300-04,400       04,300-04,400
    Tuardal                06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,900-04,000       03,850-03,950
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,700-9,800      
09,700-09,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,900-2,950         2,900-2,950
    Basmati Medium          6,800-6,900         6,800-6,900

