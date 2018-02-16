Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 16, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 16 Feb 16 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Besan and Gram Daal firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,210 316-364 317-362 Wheat Tukda 00,265 324-402 323-397 Jowar White 114 285-720 285-725 Bajra 0,030 225-247 230-250 PULSES Gram 02,450 0,665-0,740 0,640-0,730 Udid 1,200 0,600-0,825 0,600-0,780 Moong 0,100 0,800-1,000 0,790-1,050 Tuar 0,800 0,690-0,851 0,600-0,870 Maize 012 245-280 250-295 Vaal Deshi 070 0,375-0,655 0,400-0,650 Choli 0,035 0,875-1,380 0,775-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,750-1,760 1,750-1,760 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,125 2,075-2,125 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,700-03,750 03,700-03,750 Gram dal 05,100-05,200 05,000-05,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 3,900-3,950 Tuar 04,300-04,400 04,300-04,400 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,900-04,000 03,850-03,950 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900