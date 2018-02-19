Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 19, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 19 Feb 19 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,225 318-365 316-364 Wheat Tukda 00,350 321-402 324-402 Jowar White 085 350-740 285-720 Bajra 0,035 225-248 225-247 PULSES Gram 03,800 0,650-0,770 0,665-0,740 Udid 0,350 0,550-0,823 0,600-0,825 Moong 0,050 0,790-1,060 0,800-1,000 Tuar 1,000 0,750-0,892 0,690-0,851 Maize 018 245-285 245-280 Vaal Deshi 065 0,455-0,645 0,375-0,655 Choli 0,035 0,725-1,325 0,875-1,380 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,750-1,760 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,125 2,075-2,125 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,700-03,750 03,700-03,750 Gram dal 05,100-05,200 05,100-05,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 04,400-04,500 04,300-04,400 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900