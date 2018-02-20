Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 20, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 20 Feb 20 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Auction at the market yard disrupted following strike call given by commission Agent Association on local issues. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 318-365 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 321-402 Jowar White 000 000-000 350-740 Bajra 0,000 000-000 225-248 PULSES Gram 00,000 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,770 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,550-0,823 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,790-1,060 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,750-0,892 Maize 000 000-000 245-285 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,455-0,645 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,125 2,075-2,125 Bajra 1,270-1,280 1,300-1,310 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,800-03,850 03,700-03,750 Gram dal 05,100-05,200 05,100-05,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 04,400-04,500 04,400-04,500 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900