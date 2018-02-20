FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 7:20 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 20, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 20
  Feb 20 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply. 
    * Auction at the market yard disrupted following strike call given by
commission Agent Association on local issues.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,000           000-000            318-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,000           000-000            321-402 
    Jowar White          000           000-000            350-740 
    Bajra              0,000           000-000            225-248

    PULSES
    Gram               00,000        0,000-0,000        0,650-0,770
    Udid                0,000        0,000-0,000        0,550-0,823 
    Moong               0,000        0,000-0,000        0,790-1,060 
    Tuar                0,000        0,000-0,000        0,750-0,892 
    Maize                 000          000-000            245-285  
    Vaal Deshi            000        0,000-0,000        0,455-0,645   
    Choli               0,000        0,000-0,000        0,725-1,325 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,730-1,740         1,730-1,740 
    Wheat (medium)          1,975-2,025         1,975-2,025
    Wheat (superior best)   2,075-2,125         2,075-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,270-1,280         1,300-1,310
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,800-03,850        03,700-03,750
    Gram dal               05,100-05,200       05,100-05,200
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,000-4,050         4,000-4,050
    Tuar                   04,400-04,500       04,400-04,500
    Tuardal                06,700-06,800       06,700-06,800
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,900-04,000       03,900-04,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,700-9,800      
09,700-09,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,900-2,950         2,900-2,950
    Basmati Medium          6,800-6,900         6,800-6,900
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
