Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 21, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 21 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,600-0,780 12,000 0,610-0,803 Gondal 17,500 635-0,799 18,000 633-0,818 Jasdan 0,300 640-0,753 0,300 645-0,765 Jamnagar 02,000 634-0,800 02,500 646-0,811 Junagadh 03,500 645-0,802 04,000 641-0,817 Keshod 03,000 647-0,790 03,000 656-0,822 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,780 0,660-0,803 0,600-0,770 0,610-0,785 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,125 1,500-1,640 1,500-1,690 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,250-1,555 1,250-1,567 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,700-0,790 0,710-0,795 Rapeseeds 115 605-670 631-663 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,825 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,520 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 675 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 703 705 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,857 0,855 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,867 0,865 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,600 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,325-3,350 3,325-3,350 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed