Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 23, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 23 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,43,000-0,44,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,600-0,780 10,500 0,620-0,782 Gondal 19,500 627-0,792 19,000 644-0,794 Jasdan 0,300 635-0,765 0,300 630-0,750 Jamnagar 02,000 645-0,781 02,000 650-0,792 Junagadh 04,000 630-0,812 03,000 633-0,806 Keshod 03,000 650-0,788 03,000 645-0,797 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,780 0,625-0,782 0,600-0,770 0,620-0,775 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,440 1,465-1,676 1,450-1,680 Sesame (Black) 0,350 1,265-1,520 1,270-1,575 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,359 0,711-0,805 0,703-0,805 Rapeseeds 200 650-668 640-695 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,820 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,520 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 682 680 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 712 710 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,860 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,870 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,600 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,235-1,240 Palm oil 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed