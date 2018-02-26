Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 26, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 26 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,545-0,780 12,000 0,600-0,780 Gondal 18,000 639-0,790 19,500 627-0,792 Jasdan 0,300 610-0,744 0,300 635-0,765 Jamnagar 02,500 623-0,788 02,000 645-0,781 Junagadh 03,500 635-0,790 04,000 630-0,812 Keshod 03,000 631-0,786 03,000 650-0,788 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,675-0,780 0,680-0,780 0,545-0,778 0,600-0,770 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,200 1,450-1,660 1,465-1,676 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,374-1,544 1,265-1,520 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,600 0,760-0,803 0,711-0,805 Rapeseeds 350 650-668 650-668 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 685 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 715 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,853 0,863 1,390-1,395 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,863 0,873 1,410-1,415 1,430-1,435 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm oil 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,540-1,545 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed