February 26, 2018 / 7:29 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 26, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 26   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
    * Castor oil dropped due to supply pressure.
    
                
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      10,000       0,545-0,780     12,000    0,600-0,780 
    Gondal      18,000         639-0,790     19,500      627-0,792 
    Jasdan       0,300         610-0,744      0,300      635-0,765 
    Jamnagar    02,500         623-0,788     02,000      645-0,781 
    Junagadh    03,500         635-0,790     04,000      630-0,812
    Keshod      03,000         631-0,786     03,000      650-0,788 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,675-0,780 0,680-0,780    0,545-0,778    0,600-0,770 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,200              1,450-1,660       1,465-1,676 
    Sesame (Black)      0,400              1,374-1,544       1,265-1,520
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,600              0,760-0,803       0,711-0,805
    Rapeseeds             350                650-668           650-668
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,815       0,815      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,510       1,510
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  680         685        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    710         715     1,130-1,135  1,135-1,140 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,853       0,863    1,390-1,395 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS          0,863       0,873    1,410-1,415 1,430-1,435        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,340-1,345       1,340-1,345    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,360-1,365       1,360-1,365
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,380-1,385       1,380-1,385 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,590             1,590
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,200-1,205       1,205-1,210 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,250-1,255       1,250-1,255   
    Palm oil                          1,075-1,080       1,075-1,080
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,350-3,375       3,350-3,375
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,050-1,055       1,050-1,055
    Castor oil commercial             1,500-1,505       1,520-1,525
    Castor oil BSS                    1,520-1,525       1,540-1,545

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

