FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Domestic News
February 27, 2018 / 7:51 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 27, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 27   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil dropped due to low retail demand.
    * Castor oil moved down further due to supply pressure.
    
                
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,57,000-0,58,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      09,500       0,525-0,735     10,000    0,545-0,780 
    Gondal      17,500         615-0,782     18,000      639-0,790 
    Jasdan       0,300         600-0,745      0,300      610-0,744 
    Jamnagar    02,000         640-0,794     02,500      623-0,788 
    Junagadh    03,000         621-0,771     03,500      635-0,790
    Keshod      03,000         600-0,781     03,000      631-0,786 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,625-0,735 0,675-0,780    0,525-0,690    0,545-0,778 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,511              1,500-1,700       1,450-1,660 
    Sesame (Black)      0,415              1,375-1,545       1,374-1,544
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,900              0,740-0,770       0,760-0,803
    Rapeseeds             300                600-660           650-668
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,800       0,800      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,500       1,500
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  675         678        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    705         708     1,120-1,125  1,125-1,130 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,835       0,845    1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395
    Castor oil BSS          0,845       0,855    1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,320-1,325       1,320-1,325    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,340-1,345       1,340-1,345
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,360-1,365       1,360-1,365 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,580             1,580
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,200-1,205       1,205-1,205 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,250-1,255       1,250-1,255   
    Palm oil                          1,075-1,080       1,075-1,080
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,350-3,375       3,350-3,375
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,050-1,055       1,050-1,055
    Castor oil commercial             1,490-1,495       1,500-1,505
    Castor oil BSS                    1,510-1,515       1,520-1,525

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.