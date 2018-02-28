Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- February 28, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 28 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,57,000-0,58,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,530-0,740 09,500 0,525-0,735 Gondal 15,000 600-0,775 17,500 615-0,782 Jasdan 0,300 584-0,740 0,300 600-0,745 Jamnagar 02,000 625-0,781 02,000 640-0,794 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 03,000 621-0,771 Keshod 03,000 600-0,766 03,000 600-0,781 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,740 0,625-0,735 0,530-0,730 0,525-0,690 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,160 1,340-1,720 1,500-1,700 Sesame (Black) 0,350 1,260-1,580 1,375-1,545 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,185 0,700-0,763 0,740-0,770 Rapeseeds 351 635-661 600-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,790 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,470 1,480 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 672 675 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 702 705 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,305-1,310 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm oil 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed