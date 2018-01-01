Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 01, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 01 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,620-0,800 05,500 0,620-0,810 Gondal 19,500 646-0,833 18,500 659-0,840 Jasdan 0,500 630-0,810 0,500 635-0,817 Jamnagar 06,000 671-0,868 05,000 688-0,860 Junagadh 06,500 625-0,844 06,000 620-0,851 Keshod 04,000 660-0,876 04,000 650-0,875 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,720-0,800 0,730-0,810 0,620-0,770 0,620-0,770 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,565-1,830 1,600-1,814 Sesame (Black) 0,880 1,354-1,600 1,310-1,668 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,790-0,825 0,798-0,818 Rapeseeds 067 625-668 645-685 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 644 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 674 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,475-1,480 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,495-1,500 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed