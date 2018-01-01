FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 01, 2018
Nifty, Sensex flat; auto stocks lead the gains on robust sales
Factories in Asia end 2017 on a mixed note
Factory activity expands at fastest pace in five years
#Domestic News
January 1, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 01, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 01    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure.
            
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,500       0,620-0,800     05,500    0,620-0,810 
    Gondal      19,500         646-0,833     18,500      659-0,840 
    Jasdan       0,500         630-0,810      0,500      635-0,817 
    Jamnagar    06,000         671-0,868     05,000      688-0,860 
    Junagadh    06,500         625-0,844     06,000      620-0,851
    Keshod      04,000         660-0,876     04,000      650-0,875 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,720-0,800 0,730-0,810    0,620-0,770    0,620-0,770 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,640              1,565-1,830       1,600-1,814 
    Sesame (Black)      0,880              1,354-1,600       1,310-1,668
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,240              0,790-0,825       0,798-0,818
    Rapeseeds             067                625-668           645-685
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,905       0,940      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,540       1,540
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  642         644        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    672         674     1,080-1,085  1,085-1,090 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,895       0,895    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,905       0,905    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,455-1,460       1,460-1,465    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,475-1,480       1,480-1,485
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,495-1,500       1,500-1,505 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,630             1,630
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,150-1,155       1,155-1,160 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,230-1,235       1,230-1,235   
    Palm oil                          1,025-1,030       1,025-1,030
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
