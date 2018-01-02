Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 02, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 02 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,630-0,804 05,500 0,620-0,800 Gondal 20,500 645-0,826 19,500 646-0,833 Jasdan 0,500 614-0,802 0,500 630-0,810 Jamnagar 05,000 660-0,870 06,000 671-0,868 Junagadh 06,000 644-0,831 06,500 625-0,844 Keshod 04,000 667-0,853 04,000 660-0,876 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,720-0,804 0,720-0,800 0,630-0,775 0,620-0,770 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,700 1,570-1,840 1,565-1,830 Sesame (Black) 0,840 1,375-1,611 1,354-1,600 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,785-0,818 0,790-0,825 Rapeseeds 075 600-669 625-668 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,935 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 642 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 672 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,888 0,890 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,898 0,900 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,465-1,470 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed