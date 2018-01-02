FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 2, 2018

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 02, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 02    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
    * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
    * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
            
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      07,500       0,630-0,804     05,500    0,620-0,800 
    Gondal      20,500         645-0,826     19,500      646-0,833 
    Jasdan       0,500         614-0,802      0,500      630-0,810 
    Jamnagar    05,000         660-0,870     06,000      671-0,868 
    Junagadh    06,000         644-0,831     06,500      625-0,844
    Keshod      04,000         667-0,853     04,000      660-0,876 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,720-0,804 0,720-0,800    0,630-0,775    0,620-0,770 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,700              1,570-1,840       1,565-1,830 
    Sesame (Black)      0,840              1,375-1,611       1,354-1,600
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,250              0,785-0,818       0,790-0,825
    Rapeseeds             075                600-669           625-668
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,945       0,935      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,560       1,540
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  645         642        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    675         672     1,085-1,090  1,080-1,085 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,888       0,890    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,898       0,900    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,465-1,470       1,455-1,460    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,485-1,490       1,475-1,480
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,505-1,510       1,495-1,500 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,650             1,630
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,155-1,160       1,150-1,155 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,240-1,245       1,230-1,235   
    Palm oil                          1,025-1,030       1,025-1,030
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

