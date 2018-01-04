Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 04, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,610-0,792 05,500 0,620-0,798 Gondal 20,000 634-0,815 20,000 640-0,825 Jasdan 0,400 600-0,809 0,500 605-0,800 Jamnagar 04,000 645-0,850 04,500 650-0,865 Junagadh 05,500 625-0,821 06,500 645-0,836 Keshod 04,000 665-0,877 04,000 660-0,865 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,792 0,710-0,798 0,610-0,765 0,620-0,770 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,400 1,580-1,801 1,525-1,840 Sesame (Black) 0,825 1,380-1,611 1,350-1,600 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,315 0,781-0,806 0,780-0,819 Rapeseeds 060 633-669 670-672 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 678 678 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,880 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,890 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,475-1,480 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,495-1,500 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,550-1,555 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed