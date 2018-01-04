FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 04, 2018
#Domestic News
January 4, 2018 / 8:19 AM / in a day

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 04, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 04    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
                
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,000       0,610-0,792     05,500    0,620-0,798 
    Gondal      20,000         634-0,815     20,000      640-0,825 
    Jasdan       0,400         600-0,809      0,500      605-0,800 
    Jamnagar    04,000         645-0,850     04,500      650-0,865 
    Junagadh    05,500         625-0,821     06,500      645-0,836
    Keshod      04,000         665-0,877     04,000      660-0,865 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,700-0,792 0,710-0,798    0,610-0,765    0,620-0,770 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,400              1,580-1,801       1,525-1,840 
    Sesame (Black)      0,825              1,380-1,611       1,350-1,600
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,315              0,781-0,806       0,780-0,819
    Rapeseeds             060                633-669           670-672
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,925       0,930      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,550       1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  648         648        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    678         678     1,090-1,095  1,090-1,095 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,875       0,880    1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425
    Castor oil BSS          0,885       0,890    1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,455-1,460       1,460-1,465    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,475-1,480       1,480-1,485
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,495-1,500       1,500-1,505 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,650             1,650
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,160-1,165       1,160-1,165 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,240-1,245       1,240-1,245   
    Palm oil                          1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,520-1,525       1,530-1,535
    Castor oil BSS                    1,540-1,545       1,550-1,555

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

