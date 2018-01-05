Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 05, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 05 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,620-0,800 05,000 0,610-0,792 Gondal 19,000 630-0,822 20,000 634-0,815 Jasdan 0,400 613-0,804 0,400 600-0,809 Jamnagar 05,000 653-0,831 04,000 645-0,850 Junagadh 05,000 610-0,822 05,500 625-0,821 Keshod 04,000 650-0,874 04,000 665-0,877 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,710-0,800 0,700-0,792 0,620-0,770 0,610-0,765 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,590-1,790 1,580-1,801 Sesame (Black) 0,740 1,380-1,593 1,380-1,611 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,780-0,806 0,781-0,806 Rapeseeds 037 630-680 633-669 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,920 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 678 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,875 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,885 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,470-1,475 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed