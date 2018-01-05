FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 05, 2018
Sections
Featured
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Exclusive
Economy
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Mining
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Author of Trump book contradicts president
U.S.
Author of Trump book contradicts president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
January 5, 2018 / 7:50 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 05, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 05    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
    * Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
                
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,500       0,620-0,800     05,000    0,610-0,792 
    Gondal      19,000         630-0,822     20,000      634-0,815 
    Jasdan       0,400         613-0,804      0,400      600-0,809 
    Jamnagar    05,000         653-0,831     04,000      645-0,850 
    Junagadh    05,000         610-0,822     05,500      625-0,821
    Keshod      04,000         650-0,874     04,000      665-0,877 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,710-0,800 0,700-0,792    0,620-0,770    0,610-0,765 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,640              1,590-1,790       1,580-1,801 
    Sesame (Black)      0,740              1,380-1,593       1,380-1,611
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,150              0,780-0,806       0,781-0,806
    Rapeseeds             037                630-680           633-669
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,915       0,920      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,550       1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  645         648        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    675         678     1,085-1,090  1,090-1,095 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,875       0,875    1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS          0,885       0,885    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,450-1,455       1,455-1,460    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,470-1,475       1,475-1,480
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,490-1,495       1,495-1,500 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,650             1,650
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,155-1,160       1,160-1,165 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,240-1,245       1,240-1,245   
    Palm oil                          1,035-1,040       1,035-1,040
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,520-1,525       1,520-1,525
    Castor oil BSS                    1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.