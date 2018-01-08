Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 08, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 08 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,600-0,805 04,500 0,620-0,800 Gondal 20,000 644-0,826 19,000 630-0,822 Jasdan 0,500 605-0,800 0,400 613-0,804 Jamnagar 06,000 645-0,848 05,000 653-0,831 Junagadh 06,000 609-0,831 05,000 610-0,822 Keshod 04,000 655-0,860 04,000 650-0,874 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,805 0,710-0,800 0,600-0,785 0,620-0,770 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,565 1,510-1,850 1,590-1,790 Sesame (Black) 0,960 1,370-1,615 1,380-1,593 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,140 0,780-0,806 0,780-0,806 Rapeseeds 025 600-675 630-680 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,910 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 673 675 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed