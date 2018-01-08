FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 08, 2018
#Domestic News
January 8, 2018 / 7:45 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 08, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 08    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure.
    * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
                
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,500       0,600-0,805     04,500    0,620-0,800 
    Gondal      20,000         644-0,826     19,000      630-0,822 
    Jasdan       0,500         605-0,800      0,400      613-0,804 
    Jamnagar    06,000         645-0,848     05,000      653-0,831 
    Junagadh    06,000         609-0,831     05,000      610-0,822
    Keshod      04,000         655-0,860     04,000      650-0,874 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,700-0,805 0,710-0,800    0,600-0,785    0,620-0,770 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,565              1,510-1,850       1,590-1,790 
    Sesame (Black)      0,960              1,370-1,615       1,380-1,593
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,140              0,780-0,806       0,780-0,806
    Rapeseeds             025                600-675           630-680
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,905       0,910      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,550       1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  643         645        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    673         675     1,080-1,085  1,085-1,090 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,865       0,875    1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS          0,875       0,885    1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,445-1,450       1,450-1,455    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,465-1,470       1,470-1,475
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,485-1,490       1,490-1,495 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,650             1,650
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,150-1,155       1,155-1,160 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,240-1,245       1,240-1,245   
    Palm oil                          1,035-1,040       1,035-1,040
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,510-1,515       1,520-1,525
    Castor oil BSS                    1,530-1,535       1,540-1,545

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
