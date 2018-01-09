Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 09, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 09 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,610-0,800 05,500 0,600-0,805 Gondal 20,500 640-0,828 20,000 644-0,826 Jasdan 0,500 600-0,790 0,500 605-0,800 Jamnagar 05,000 630-0,855 06,000 645-0,848 Junagadh 06,000 605-0,836 06,000 609-0,831 Keshod 04,000 670-0,867 04,000 655-0,860 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,720-0,800 0,700-0,805 0,610-0,800 0,600-0,785 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,670 1,325-1,845 1,510-1,850 Sesame (Black) 0,870 1,390-1,616 1,370-1,615 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,260 0,726-0,778 0,780-0,806 Rapeseeds 150 600-659 600-675 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,900 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 675 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,855 1,380-1,385 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,865 1,400-1,405 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,530-1,535 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed